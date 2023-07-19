English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S.M. Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore, up 117.64% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S.M. Gold are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore in June 2023 up 117.64% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 59.81% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    S.M. Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

    S.M. Gold shares closed at 14.21 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.51% returns over the last 6 months and -78.79% over the last 12 months.

    S.M. Gold
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.4023.966.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.4023.966.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.3827.536.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.26-3.61-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.210.13
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.360.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.46-0.540.43
    Other Income0.251.210.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.710.660.43
    Interest0.150.280.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.560.380.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.560.380.37
    Tax0.120.100.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.280.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.280.28
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.0410.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.280.28
    Diluted EPS0.440.280.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.280.28
    Diluted EPS0.440.280.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S.M. Gold
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!