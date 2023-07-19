S.M. Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore, up 117.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.40 crore in June 2023 up 117.64% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 59.81% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

S.M. Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

S.M. Gold shares closed at 14.21 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.51% returns over the last 6 months and -78.79% over the last 12 months.