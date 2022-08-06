S.M. Gold Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore in June 2022 up 6.16% from Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 167.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 144.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

S.M. Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

S.M. Gold shares closed at 60.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -81.23% returns over the last 6 months and -46.45% over the last 12 months.