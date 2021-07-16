MARKET NEWS

S.M. Gold Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S.M. Gold are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

S.M. Gold shares closed at 103.55 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)

S.M. Gold
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.23
Other Operating Income--
Total Income From Operations6.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--
Purchase of Traded Goods5.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.88
Power & Fuel--
Employees Cost0.03
Depreciation0.01
Excise Duty--
Admin. And Selling Expenses--
R & D Expenses--
Provisions And Contingencies--
Exp. Capitalised--
Other Expenses0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17
Other Income--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17
Interest0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.10
Exceptional Items--
P/L Before Tax0.10
Tax--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.10
Prior Year Adjustments--
Extra Ordinary Items--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.10
Equity Share Capital10.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.10
Diluted EPS0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.10
Diluted EPS0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)--
Share Holding (%)--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)--
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S.M. Gold
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:33 am

