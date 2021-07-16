S.M. Gold Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S.M. Gold are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
S.M. Gold shares closed at 103.55 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)
|S.M. Gold
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|Other Income
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|Interest
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited