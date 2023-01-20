S.M. Gold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, down 60.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in December 2022 down 60.12% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 16.13% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

S.M. Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

S.M. Gold shares closed at 19.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -69.92% returns over the last 6 months and -92.90% over the last 12 months.