S I Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 39.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 39.12% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 163.02% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

S I Capital shares closed at 36.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE)

S I Capital and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.15 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.15 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.03 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.10 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.05 0.00
Other Income 0.20 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.05 0.00
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.07 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.07 -0.03
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.07 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.07 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.23 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.19 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.23 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.19 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am