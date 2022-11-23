English
    S I Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 39.12% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 39.12% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 163.02% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    S I Capital shares closed at 36.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE)

    S I Capital and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.150.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.150.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.05
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.030.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.100.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.050.00
    Other Income0.200.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.050.00
    Interest0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-0.07-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.02-0.07-0.03
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-0.07-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-0.07-0.03
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.23-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.19-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.23-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.19-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

