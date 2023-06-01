S I Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 106.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 106.48% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 399.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

S I Capital shares closed at 31.00 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months