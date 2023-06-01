English
    S I Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 106.48% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 106.48% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 399.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    S I Capital shares closed at 31.00 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months

    S I Capital and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.270.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.270.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.110.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.05-0.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.170.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.040.02
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.040.02
    Interest0.050.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.01-0.01
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.01-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.01-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.03-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.280.03-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.03-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.280.03-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #S I Capital #S I Capital and Financial Services
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:44 pm