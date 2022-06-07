 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

S I Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 3.2% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 91.93% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

S I Capital shares closed at 30.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

S I Capital and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.14 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.01
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.14 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.08
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.07 -- 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.06 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.00 -0.11
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.00 -0.11
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.02 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.02 -0.13
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.04 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.04 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.12 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.10 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.12 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.10 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #S I Capital #S I Capital and Financial Services
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.