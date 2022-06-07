S I Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 3.2% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 91.93% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

S I Capital shares closed at 30.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)