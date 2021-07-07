S I Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 366.1% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 366.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 174.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.
S I Capital shares closed at 27.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.14% returns over the last 6 months
|S I Capital and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.09
|0.03
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.09
|0.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.04
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.10
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
