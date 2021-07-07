S I Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 366.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 366.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 174.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

S I Capital shares closed at 27.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.14% returns over the last 6 months