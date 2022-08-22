 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S I Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 10.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 35.27% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

S I Capital shares closed at 34.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months

S I Capital and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.14 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.14 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.03 -0.07 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.02 -0.05
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.02 -0.05
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.01 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.01 -0.07
Tax -- 0.00 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.01 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.01 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.03 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.03 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.03 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.03 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

