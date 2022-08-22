S I Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 35.27% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

S I Capital shares closed at 34.50 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.21% returns over the last 6 months