S I Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 60.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2019 up 60.14% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 104.38% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2018.

S I Capital shares closed at 14.25 on June 18, 2019 (BSE)