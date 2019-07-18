S I Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 60.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2019 up 60.14% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 104.38% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2018.
S I Capital shares closed at 14.25 on June 18, 2019 (BSE)
|S I Capital and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.50
|2.06
|1.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.50
|2.06
|1.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.57
|2.10
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.13
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.13
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.13
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.13
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.12
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|39.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.18
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|61.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited