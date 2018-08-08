S I Capital standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.56 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.56 1.55 1.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.56 1.55 1.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.03 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.59 1.87 1.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.37 -0.07 Other Income 0.01 0.07 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.31 -0.05 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.31 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- 1.36 -- P/L Before Tax -0.05 1.06 -0.05 Tax -- 0.33 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.72 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.72 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 2.41 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.18 2.41 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.18 2.41 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.18 2.41 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) 0.12 -- 0.12 Share Holding (%) 39.00 -- 39.07 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) 0.18 -- 0.18 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 61.00 -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 60.92 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited