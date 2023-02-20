S I Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 95.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 95.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.
S I Capital shares closed at 38.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|S I Capital and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.20
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.20
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.05
|0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.28
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.17
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.20
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited