S I Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 95.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 95.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

S I Capital and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.20 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.20 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.07 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.05 0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.28 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.17 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.20 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.04 0.00
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.02 -0.02
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.02 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.02 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.20 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.05 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.05 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.05 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.05 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited