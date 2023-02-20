S I Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 95.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 95.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.