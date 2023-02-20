S I Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 95.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 95.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

S I Capital shares closed at 38.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.