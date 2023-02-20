English
    S I Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 95.77% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S I Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 95.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    S I Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

    S I Capital shares closed at 38.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.

    S I Capital and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.200.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.270.200.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.070.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.050.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.280.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.170.00
    Other Income0.000.200.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.040.00
    Interest0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.02-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.02-0.02
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.02-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.02-0.04
    Equity Share Capital3.403.203.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.05-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.030.05-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.05-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.030.05-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

