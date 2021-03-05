S I Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 170.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 170.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 1249.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 1100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

S I Capital shares closed at 25.65 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)