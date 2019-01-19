S I Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2018 up 11.24% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 725% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

S I Capital shares closed at 11.18 on January 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 86.33% returns over the last 6 months and 94.43% over the last 12 months.