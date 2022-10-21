 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S H Kelkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.97 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.54% from Rs. 174.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.97 206.14 174.63
Other Operating Income -- 3.06 --
Total Income From Operations 220.97 209.20 174.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.38 126.37 96.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.78 6.95 13.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.12 19.91 20.22
Depreciation 7.77 6.85 6.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.79 24.32 26.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.69 24.80 11.80
Other Income 8.81 0.92 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.50 25.72 14.00
Interest 0.76 0.97 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.74 24.75 12.96
Exceptional Items -30.19 -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.55 24.75 12.96
Tax 3.89 6.33 3.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.66 18.42 9.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.66 18.42 9.58
Equity Share Capital 138.42 138.42 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 1.36 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.20 1.36 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 1.36 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.20 1.36 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
