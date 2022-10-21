S H Kelkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.97 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.54% from Rs. 174.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.