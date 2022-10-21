S H Kelkar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.97 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 220.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.54% from Rs. 174.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in September 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.60 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.87% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|220.97
|206.14
|174.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|3.06
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|220.97
|209.20
|174.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|142.38
|126.37
|96.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|6.95
|13.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.12
|19.91
|20.22
|Depreciation
|7.77
|6.85
|6.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.79
|24.32
|26.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.69
|24.80
|11.80
|Other Income
|8.81
|0.92
|2.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.50
|25.72
|14.00
|Interest
|0.76
|0.97
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.74
|24.75
|12.96
|Exceptional Items
|-30.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.55
|24.75
|12.96
|Tax
|3.89
|6.33
|3.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.66
|18.42
|9.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.66
|18.42
|9.58
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|1.36
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|1.36
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|1.36
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|1.36
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited