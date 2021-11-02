MARKET NEWS

S H Kelkar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.63 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

November 02, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.63 crore in September 2021 down 22.74% from Rs. 226.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021 down 51.37% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021 down 40.77% from Rs. 35.32 crore in September 2020.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2020.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 144.30 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.40% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations174.63193.38224.44
Other Operating Income----1.58
Total Income From Operations174.63193.38226.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.15144.56158.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.21-18.90-14.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.2221.9620.71
Depreciation6.926.796.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.3331.8828.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.807.0925.64
Other Income2.202.282.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.009.3728.35
Interest1.041.332.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.968.0426.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.968.0426.32
Tax3.382.036.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.586.0119.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.586.0119.70
Equity Share Capital141.32141.32141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.690.441.43
Diluted EPS0.690.441.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.690.441.43
Diluted EPS0.690.441.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S H Kelkar #S H Kelkar & Company
first published: Nov 2, 2021 11:11 am

