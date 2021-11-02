S H Kelkar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.63 crore, down 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.63 crore in September 2021 down 22.74% from Rs. 226.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in September 2021 down 51.37% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021 down 40.77% from Rs. 35.32 crore in September 2020.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2020.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 144.30 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.40% over the last 12 months.