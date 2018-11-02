S H Kelkar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore, up 40.44% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore in September 2018 up 40.44% from Rs. 139.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in September 2018 up 16.04% from Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in September 2018 up 15.4% from Rs. 21.23 crore in September 2017.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2017.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 178.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.31% over the last 12 months.