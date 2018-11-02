S H Kelkar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore, up 40.44% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore in September 2018 up 40.44% from Rs. 139.90 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in September 2018 up 16.04% from Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in September 2018 up 15.4% from Rs. 21.23 crore in September 2017.
S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2017.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 178.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.01% returns over the last 6 months and -33.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|196.26
|159.46
|139.66
|Other Operating Income
|0.21
|0.25
|0.24
|Total Income From Operations
|196.47
|159.71
|139.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|107.75
|105.21
|75.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.41
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.56
|-7.41
|5.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.28
|18.06
|17.16
|Depreciation
|3.23
|3.06
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.21
|28.46
|23.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.03
|12.33
|15.30
|Other Income
|3.24
|3.19
|3.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.27
|15.52
|18.65
|Interest
|0.91
|1.11
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.36
|14.41
|18.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.36
|14.41
|18.01
|Tax
|6.47
|4.64
|6.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.89
|9.77
|11.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.89
|9.77
|11.97
|Equity Share Capital
|144.62
|144.62
|144.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|0.68
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|0.68
|0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|0.68
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|0.68
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited