S H Kelkar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.08 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.33% from Rs. 221.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.99 crore in March 2023 up 72.7% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 28.20 crore in March 2022.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 107.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.