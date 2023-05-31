S H Kelkar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.08 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.33% from Rs. 221.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.99 crore in March 2023 up 72.7% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 28.20 crore in March 2022.
S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 107.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|230.21
|213.75
|219.98
|Other Operating Income
|2.87
|2.67
|1.30
|Total Income From Operations
|233.08
|216.42
|221.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|162.38
|153.70
|154.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.91
|-9.24
|-6.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.14
|18.63
|20.79
|Depreciation
|6.32
|6.38
|6.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.98
|24.65
|29.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.17
|22.30
|15.95
|Other Income
|1.98
|2.06
|5.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.15
|24.36
|21.39
|Interest
|2.20
|1.02
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.95
|23.34
|20.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.95
|23.34
|20.54
|Tax
|6.96
|7.24
|11.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.99
|16.10
|8.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.99
|16.10
|8.68
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|138.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited