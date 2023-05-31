English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S H Kelkar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.08 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.33% from Rs. 221.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.99 crore in March 2023 up 72.7% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 28.20 crore in March 2022.

    S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

    S H Kelkar shares closed at 107.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.90% over the last 12 months.

    S H Kelkar & Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations230.21213.75219.98
    Other Operating Income2.872.671.30
    Total Income From Operations233.08216.42221.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.38153.70154.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.91-9.24-6.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1418.6320.79
    Depreciation6.326.386.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.9824.6529.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1722.3015.95
    Other Income1.982.065.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1524.3621.39
    Interest2.201.020.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9523.3420.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.9523.3420.54
    Tax6.967.2411.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9916.108.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9916.108.68
    Equity Share Capital138.42138.42138.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.190.64
    Diluted EPS1.111.190.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.190.64
    Diluted EPS1.111.190.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S H Kelkar #S H Kelkar & Company
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am