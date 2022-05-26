 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S H Kelkar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.28 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 221.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 220.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022 down 65.32% from Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.20 crore in March 2022 down 27.62% from Rs. 38.96 crore in March 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 132.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 219.98 217.60 219.62
Other Operating Income 1.30 -- 1.23
Total Income From Operations 221.28 217.60 220.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.72 147.63 139.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.92 -6.36 1.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.79 21.27 22.20
Depreciation 6.81 7.16 6.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.93 25.42 28.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.95 22.48 21.96
Other Income 5.44 2.77 10.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.39 25.25 32.22
Interest 0.85 0.69 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.54 24.56 30.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.54 24.56 30.64
Tax 11.86 6.34 5.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.68 18.22 25.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.68 18.22 25.03
Equity Share Capital 138.42 141.32 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.32 1.81
Diluted EPS 0.64 1.32 1.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.32 1.77
Diluted EPS 0.64 1.32 1.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
