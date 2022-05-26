S H Kelkar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.28 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 221.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 220.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022 down 65.32% from Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.20 crore in March 2022 down 27.62% from Rs. 38.96 crore in March 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 132.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.98
|217.60
|219.62
|Other Operating Income
|1.30
|--
|1.23
|Total Income From Operations
|221.28
|217.60
|220.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|154.72
|147.63
|139.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.92
|-6.36
|1.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.79
|21.27
|22.20
|Depreciation
|6.81
|7.16
|6.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.93
|25.42
|28.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.95
|22.48
|21.96
|Other Income
|5.44
|2.77
|10.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.39
|25.25
|32.22
|Interest
|0.85
|0.69
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.54
|24.56
|30.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.54
|24.56
|30.64
|Tax
|11.86
|6.34
|5.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.68
|18.22
|25.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.68
|18.22
|25.03
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|141.32
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|1.32
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|1.32
|1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|1.32
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|1.32
|1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited