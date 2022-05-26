S H Kelkar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.28 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.19% from Rs. 220.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2022 down 65.32% from Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.20 crore in March 2022 down 27.62% from Rs. 38.96 crore in March 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 132.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.