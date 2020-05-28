S H Kelkar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore in March 2020 up 7.03% from Rs. 165.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2020 down 59.97% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2020 up 10.04% from Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2019.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2019.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 52.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.92% returns over the last 6 months and -65.60% over the last 12 months.