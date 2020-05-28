S H Kelkar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore in March 2020 up 7.03% from Rs. 165.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2020 down 59.97% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2020 up 10.04% from Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2019.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2019.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 52.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.92% returns over the last 6 months and -65.60% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.53
|179.60
|164.64
|Other Operating Income
|0.70
|0.75
|0.95
|Total Income From Operations
|177.23
|180.35
|165.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.94
|114.42
|102.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.64
|0.94
|-3.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.23
|21.51
|17.18
|Depreciation
|7.01
|8.10
|4.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.07
|27.50
|33.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.62
|7.88
|11.03
|Other Income
|1.72
|2.78
|4.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.34
|10.66
|15.78
|Interest
|1.88
|3.97
|2.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.46
|6.69
|12.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.46
|6.69
|12.93
|Tax
|8.68
|-3.76
|0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.78
|10.45
|11.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.78
|10.45
|11.94
|Equity Share Capital
|141.32
|141.32
|144.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.75
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.75
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.75
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.75
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 10:09 am