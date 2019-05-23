S H Kelkar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.59 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.59 crore in March 2019 down 17.39% from Rs. 200.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2019 down 27.64% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2019 down 31.15% from Rs. 29.50 crore in March 2018.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2018.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 151.80 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.45% returns over the last 6 months and -39.04% over the last 12 months.