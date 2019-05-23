S H Kelkar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.59 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.59 crore in March 2019 down 17.39% from Rs. 200.46 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2019 down 27.64% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in March 2019 down 31.15% from Rs. 29.50 crore in March 2018.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2018.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 151.80 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.45% returns over the last 6 months and -39.04% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164.64
|171.73
|199.74
|Other Operating Income
|0.95
|0.28
|0.72
|Total Income From Operations
|165.59
|172.01
|200.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.94
|136.12
|96.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.70
|-24.94
|24.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.18
|17.95
|19.82
|Depreciation
|4.53
|4.36
|3.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.61
|30.32
|32.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.03
|8.20
|23.59
|Other Income
|4.75
|7.96
|2.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.78
|16.16
|26.50
|Interest
|2.85
|1.64
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.93
|14.52
|25.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.93
|14.52
|25.12
|Tax
|0.99
|5.13
|8.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.94
|9.39
|16.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.94
|9.39
|16.50
|Equity Share Capital
|144.62
|144.62
|144.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.66
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.66
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.66
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.66
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited