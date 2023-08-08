English
    S H Kelkar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.19 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:Net Sales at Rs 224.19 crore in June 2023 up 7.17% from Rs. 209.20 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.72 crore in June 2023 up 88.49% from Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.26 crore in June 2023 up 54.31% from Rs. 32.57 crore in June 2022.
    S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.S H Kelkar shares closed at 127.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.94% returns over the last 6 months and -8.88% over the last 12 months.
    S H Kelkar & Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.28230.21206.14
    Other Operating Income2.912.873.06
    Total Income From Operations224.19233.08209.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.44162.38126.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-14.916.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3326.1419.91
    Depreciation6.396.326.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.8930.9824.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7222.1724.80
    Other Income15.151.980.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8724.1525.72
    Interest1.972.200.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9021.9524.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9021.9524.75
    Tax7.186.966.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.7214.9918.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.7214.9918.42
    Equity Share Capital138.42138.42138.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.571.111.36
    Diluted EPS2.571.111.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.571.111.36
    Diluted EPS2.571.111.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S H Kelkar #S H Kelkar & Company
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

