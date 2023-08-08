S H Kelkar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.19 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 221.28 230.21 206.14 Other Operating Income 2.91 2.87 3.06 Total Income From Operations 224.19 233.08 209.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 138.44 162.38 126.37 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -14.91 6.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.33 26.14 19.91 Depreciation 6.39 6.32 6.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.89 30.98 24.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.72 22.17 24.80 Other Income 15.15 1.98 0.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.87 24.15 25.72 Interest 1.97 2.20 0.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.90 21.95 24.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.90 21.95 24.75 Tax 7.18 6.96 6.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.72 14.99 18.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.72 14.99 18.42 Equity Share Capital 138.42 138.42 138.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.57 1.11 1.36 Diluted EPS 2.57 1.11 1.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.57 1.11 1.36 Diluted EPS 2.57 1.11 1.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited