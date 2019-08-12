S H Kelkar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 176.88 crore, up 10.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.88 crore in June 2019 up 10.75% from Rs. 159.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2019 down 27.33% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.62 crore in June 2019 up 10.98% from Rs. 18.58 crore in June 2018.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2018.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 113.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.