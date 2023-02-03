English
    S H Kelkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore, down 0.54% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:Net Sales at Rs 216.42 crore in December 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 217.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 18.22 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 32.41 crore in December 2021.
    S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.S H Kelkar shares closed at 139.95 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.99% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.
    S H Kelkar & Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.75220.97217.60
    Other Operating Income2.67----
    Total Income From Operations216.42220.97217.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.70142.38147.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.24-0.78-6.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6320.1221.27
    Depreciation6.387.777.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6522.7925.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3028.6922.48
    Other Income2.068.812.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3637.5025.25
    Interest1.020.760.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.3436.7424.56
    Exceptional Items---30.19--
    P/L Before Tax23.346.5524.56
    Tax7.243.896.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.102.6618.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.102.6618.22
    Equity Share Capital138.42138.42141.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.201.32
    Diluted EPS1.190.201.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.201.32
    Diluted EPS1.190.201.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited