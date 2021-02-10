S H Kelkar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 186.35 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 186.35 crore in December 2020 up 3.33% from Rs. 180.35 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.17 crore in December 2020 up 198.28% from Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.92 crore in December 2020 up 144.78% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2019.
S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2019.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 125.55 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.72% returns over the last 6 months and 4.80% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.35
|224.44
|179.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1.58
|0.75
|Total Income From Operations
|186.35
|226.02
|180.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.20
|158.87
|114.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.89
|-14.37
|0.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.22
|20.71
|21.51
|Depreciation
|6.99
|6.97
|8.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.12
|28.20
|27.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.93
|25.64
|7.88
|Other Income
|17.00
|2.71
|2.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.93
|28.35
|10.66
|Interest
|1.18
|2.03
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.75
|26.32
|6.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.75
|26.32
|6.69
|Tax
|6.58
|6.62
|-3.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.17
|19.70
|10.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.17
|19.70
|10.45
|Equity Share Capital
|141.32
|141.32
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.26
|1.43
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|2.26
|1.43
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.26
|1.43
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|2.26
|1.43
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited