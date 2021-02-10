S H Kelkar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 186.35 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.35 crore in December 2020 up 3.33% from Rs. 180.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.17 crore in December 2020 up 198.28% from Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.92 crore in December 2020 up 144.78% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2019.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2019.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 125.55 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.72% returns over the last 6 months and 4.80% over the last 12 months.