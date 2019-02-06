S H Kelkar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 172.01 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.01 crore in December 2018 down 12.8% from Rs. 197.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2018 down 58.3% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2018 down 43.19% from Rs. 36.12 crore in December 2017.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 166.00 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -43.29% over the last 12 months.