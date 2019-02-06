S H Kelkar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 172.01 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 172.01 crore in December 2018 down 12.8% from Rs. 197.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2018 down 58.3% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in December 2018 down 43.19% from Rs. 36.12 crore in December 2017.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 166.00 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -43.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|171.73
|196.26
|197.06
|Other Operating Income
|0.28
|0.21
|0.20
|Total Income From Operations
|172.01
|196.47
|197.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|136.12
|107.75
|107.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.41
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.94
|4.56
|9.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.95
|25.28
|18.71
|Depreciation
|4.36
|3.23
|2.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.32
|32.21
|29.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.20
|18.03
|29.65
|Other Income
|7.96
|3.24
|3.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.16
|21.27
|33.63
|Interest
|1.64
|0.91
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.52
|20.36
|33.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.52
|20.36
|33.07
|Tax
|5.13
|6.47
|10.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.39
|13.89
|22.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.39
|13.89
|22.52
|Equity Share Capital
|144.62
|144.62
|144.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.97
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.97
|1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.97
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.97
|1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited