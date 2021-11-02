S H Kelkar Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 358.82 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.82 crore in September 2021 up 1.23% from Rs. 354.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.97 crore in September 2021 down 61.1% from Rs. 53.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.94 crore in September 2021 down 28.89% from Rs. 77.26 crore in September 2020.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in September 2020.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 144.30 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.40% over the last 12 months.