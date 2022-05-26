S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.63 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.63 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 396.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 40.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.52 crore in March 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 75.29 crore in March 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 132.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.