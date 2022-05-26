 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.63 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 450.63 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 396.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 40.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.52 crore in March 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 75.29 crore in March 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 132.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 449.82 399.21 396.50
Other Operating Income 0.81 -- 0.48
Total Income From Operations 450.63 399.21 396.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 287.92 225.19 187.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.86 -16.00 23.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.50 49.46 43.91
Depreciation 20.09 17.11 18.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.18 81.11 74.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.80 42.34 48.93
Other Income 8.63 4.34 8.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.43 46.68 57.11
Interest 5.23 3.60 3.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.20 43.08 53.16
Exceptional Items -5.76 0.03 --
P/L Before Tax 37.44 43.11 53.16
Tax 23.78 10.81 13.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.66 32.30 40.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.66 32.30 40.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -- 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.60 32.30 40.16
Equity Share Capital 138.42 141.32 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 2.35 2.91
Diluted EPS 0.91 2.35 2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 2.35 2.84
Diluted EPS 0.91 2.35 2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #S H Kelkar #S H Kelkar & Company
first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.