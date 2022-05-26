S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 450.63 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 450.63 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 396.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 40.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.52 crore in March 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 75.29 crore in March 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in March 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 132.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|449.82
|399.21
|396.50
|Other Operating Income
|0.81
|--
|0.48
|Total Income From Operations
|450.63
|399.21
|396.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|287.92
|225.19
|187.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.86
|-16.00
|23.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.50
|49.46
|43.91
|Depreciation
|20.09
|17.11
|18.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.18
|81.11
|74.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.80
|42.34
|48.93
|Other Income
|8.63
|4.34
|8.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.43
|46.68
|57.11
|Interest
|5.23
|3.60
|3.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|43.20
|43.08
|53.16
|Exceptional Items
|-5.76
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.44
|43.11
|53.16
|Tax
|23.78
|10.81
|13.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.66
|32.30
|40.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.66
|32.30
|40.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|--
|0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.60
|32.30
|40.16
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|141.32
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|2.35
|2.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|2.35
|2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|2.35
|2.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|2.35
|2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
