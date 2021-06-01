S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 396.98 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.98 crore in March 2021 up 46.4% from Rs. 271.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.16 crore in March 2021 up 215.97% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.29 crore in March 2021 up 120.53% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2020.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2020.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 162.00 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.71% returns over the last 6 months and 173.42% over the last 12 months.