S H Kelkar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 396.98 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 396.98 crore in March 2021 up 46.4% from Rs. 271.16 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.16 crore in March 2021 up 215.97% from Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.29 crore in March 2021 up 120.53% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2020.
S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2020.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 162.00 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.71% returns over the last 6 months and 173.42% over the last 12 months.
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|396.50
|377.97
|269.77
|Other Operating Income
|0.48
|--
|1.39
|Total Income From Operations
|396.98
|377.97
|271.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.97
|197.15
|135.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|24.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.10
|-2.57
|-8.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.91
|42.65
|30.56
|Depreciation
|18.18
|16.84
|12.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.89
|74.02
|57.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.93
|49.88
|19.22
|Other Income
|8.18
|5.05
|2.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.11
|54.93
|21.60
|Interest
|3.95
|4.24
|3.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|53.16
|50.69
|18.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|53.16
|50.69
|18.08
|Tax
|13.05
|15.67
|6.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|40.11
|35.02
|12.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|40.11
|35.02
|12.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.03
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.05
|0.07
|0.68
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|40.16
|--
|12.71
|Equity Share Capital
|141.32
|141.32
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|2.56
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|2.56
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.84
|2.56
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|2.56
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited