    S H Kelkar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 445.50 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 445.50 crore in June 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 415.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2023 up 26.02% from Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.93 crore in June 2023 up 28.71% from Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2022.

    S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

    S H Kelkar shares closed at 127.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.94% returns over the last 6 months and -8.88% over the last 12 months.

    S H Kelkar & Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations443.34472.43411.39
    Other Operating Income2.16--3.62
    Total Income From Operations445.50472.43415.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.70286.56227.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.17-28.144.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3056.8948.62
    Depreciation21.6420.5219.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.2489.8779.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.7946.7335.08
    Other Income0.501.320.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.2948.0535.32
    Interest10.197.474.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.1040.5830.33
    Exceptional Items---21.761.22
    P/L Before Tax39.1018.8231.55
    Tax11.2717.698.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.831.1323.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.831.1323.29
    Minority Interest-0.611.18-1.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.222.3121.60
    Equity Share Capital138.42138.42138.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.010.171.60
    Diluted EPS2.010.171.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.010.171.60
    Diluted EPS2.010.171.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

