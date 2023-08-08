S H Kelkar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 445.50 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.50 crore in June 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 415.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2023 up 26.02% from Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.93 crore in June 2023 up 28.71% from Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2022.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 127.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.94% returns over the last 6 months and -8.88% over the last 12 months.