S H Kelkar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.01 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.01 crore in June 2022 up 16.73% from Rs. 355.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2022 down 73.46% from Rs. 81.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 44.88 crore in June 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in June 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 140.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.