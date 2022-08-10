S H Kelkar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.01 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 415.01 crore in June 2022 up 16.73% from Rs. 355.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2022 down 73.46% from Rs. 81.38 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 44.88 crore in June 2021.
S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in June 2021.
S H Kelkar shares closed at 140.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|S H Kelkar & Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|411.39
|449.82
|355.53
|Other Operating Income
|3.62
|0.81
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|415.01
|450.63
|355.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|227.19
|287.92
|209.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.83
|-40.86
|-24.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.62
|54.50
|48.04
|Depreciation
|19.79
|20.09
|17.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.50
|89.18
|80.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.08
|39.80
|24.20
|Other Income
|0.24
|8.63
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.32
|48.43
|27.66
|Interest
|4.99
|5.23
|3.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.33
|43.20
|24.40
|Exceptional Items
|1.22
|-5.76
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|31.55
|37.44
|24.40
|Tax
|8.26
|23.78
|-56.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.29
|13.66
|81.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.29
|13.66
|81.35
|Minority Interest
|-1.63
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.60
|13.60
|81.38
|Equity Share Capital
|138.42
|138.42
|141.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|0.91
|5.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|0.91
|5.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|0.91
|5.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|0.91
|5.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited