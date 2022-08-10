 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S H Kelkar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.01 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 415.01 crore in June 2022 up 16.73% from Rs. 355.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.60 crore in June 2022 down 73.46% from Rs. 81.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 44.88 crore in June 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in June 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 140.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 411.39 449.82 355.53
Other Operating Income 3.62 0.81 --
Total Income From Operations 415.01 450.63 355.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.19 287.92 209.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.83 -40.86 -24.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.62 54.50 48.04
Depreciation 19.79 20.09 17.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.50 89.18 80.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.08 39.80 24.20
Other Income 0.24 8.63 3.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.32 48.43 27.66
Interest 4.99 5.23 3.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.33 43.20 24.40
Exceptional Items 1.22 -5.76 --
P/L Before Tax 31.55 37.44 24.40
Tax 8.26 23.78 -56.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.29 13.66 81.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.29 13.66 81.35
Minority Interest -1.63 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -0.06 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.60 13.60 81.38
Equity Share Capital 138.42 138.42 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 0.91 5.90
Diluted EPS 1.60 0.91 5.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 0.91 5.90
Diluted EPS 1.60 0.91 5.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
