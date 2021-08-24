S H Kelkar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 355.53 crore, up 84.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.53 crore in June 2021 up 84.66% from Rs. 192.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.38 crore in June 2021 up 432.59% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.88 crore in June 2021 up 28.12% from Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2020.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2020.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 138.65 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 63.02% over the last 12 months.