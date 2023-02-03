English
    S H Kelkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore in December 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 399.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 32.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 63.79 crore in December 2021.

    S H Kelkar & Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.33414.18399.21
    Other Operating Income1.57----
    Total Income From Operations384.90414.18399.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials230.68184.95225.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods--50.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.2816.92-16.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.5652.7349.46
    Depreciation19.7220.4217.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.4657.8381.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7631.3042.34
    Other Income1.538.724.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2940.0246.68
    Interest6.355.083.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.9434.9443.08
    Exceptional Items--0.270.03
    P/L Before Tax18.9435.2143.11
    Tax5.549.9210.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4025.2932.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4025.2932.30
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.94--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-0.06--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.9724.2932.30
    Equity Share Capital138.42138.42141.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.802.35
    Diluted EPS0.961.802.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.802.35
    Diluted EPS0.961.802.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
