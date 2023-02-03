S H Kelkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.90 crore in December 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 399.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2022 down 59.85% from Rs. 32.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 63.79 crore in December 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2021.

