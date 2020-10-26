S E Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in September 2020 up 7.34% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2020 up 2.97% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2020 up 224% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2019.
S E Power shares closed at 2.40 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.
|S E Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.39
|0.49
|5.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.39
|0.49
|5.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.01
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.38
|-0.02
|1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.28
|0.44
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.04
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|1.03
|5.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-1.84
|-1.76
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-1.82
|-1.62
|Interest
|1.34
|1.15
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-2.96
|-2.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.77
|-1.33
|-2.40
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.74
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.71
|-0.59
|-1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.71
|-0.59
|-1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.15
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:14 pm