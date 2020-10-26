S E Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in September 2020 up 7.34% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2020 up 2.97% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2020 up 224% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2019.

S E Power shares closed at 2.40 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.