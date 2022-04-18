S E Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, up 40.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in March 2022 up 40.6% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 80.08% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 270% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 28.10 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 141.20% returns over the last 6 months and 659.46% over the last 12 months.