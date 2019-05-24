S E Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in March 2019 up 31.34% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2019 down 139.65% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019 down 515.22% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.

S E Power shares closed at 3.75 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.