S E Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, up 31.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in March 2019 up 31.34% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2019 down 139.65% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019 down 515.22% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.
S E Power shares closed at 3.75 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|S E Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.03
|4.28
|3.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.03
|4.28
|3.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.91
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.43
|0.43
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.15
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.23
|4.53
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.14
|-0.91
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.12
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-0.79
|-0.89
|Interest
|0.79
|0.64
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-1.43
|-1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.81
|-1.43
|-1.52
|Tax
|-0.65
|-0.38
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.16
|-1.05
|-1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|-1.05
|-1.32
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.26
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.26
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.26
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.26
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited