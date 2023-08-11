S E Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in June 2023 up 27.1% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 84.88% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 65.22% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

S E Power shares closed at 17.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.80% returns over the last 6 months and 3.81% over the last 12 months.