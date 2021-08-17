S E Power Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore, up 2016.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore in June 2021 up 2016.49% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021 down 67.5% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021 up 215.38% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

S E Power shares closed at 8.50 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.18% returns over the last 6 months and 203.57% over the last 12 months.