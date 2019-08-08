S E Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in June 2019 down 18.69% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2019 down 82.46% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2019 down 710% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

S E Power shares closed at 2.85 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.75% returns over the last 6 months and -14.93% over the last 12 months.