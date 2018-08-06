S E Power standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.29 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.29 3.83 3.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.29 3.83 3.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 3.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.92 -0.02 -0.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.43 0.43 0.45 Depreciation 1.09 1.35 1.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.73 2.98 1.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.04 -0.91 -1.98 Other Income 0.05 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.99 -0.89 -1.96 Interest 0.55 0.64 0.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.54 -1.52 -2.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.54 -1.52 -2.62 Tax -0.40 -0.21 -0.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 -1.32 -1.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 -1.32 -1.81 Equity Share Capital 40.61 40.61 40.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.32 -0.45 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.32 -0.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.32 -0.45 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.32 -0.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited