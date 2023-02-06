 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S E Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.64% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 97.06% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

S E Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.60 14.15 12.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.60 14.15 12.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.94 11.82 10.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.76 0.10 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.60 0.58 0.52
Depreciation 1.23 1.19 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.45 0.98 1.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -0.52 -0.53
Other Income 0.08 0.11 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -0.41 -0.40
Interest 0.26 0.21 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.62 -1.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.62 -1.24
Tax -0.01 -0.16 -0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.46 -0.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.46 -0.93
Equity Share Capital 40.61 40.61 40.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.11 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.11 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.11 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.11 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited