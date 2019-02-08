S E Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2018 down 5.39% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 27.98% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

S E Power shares closed at 4.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -54.55% over the last 12 months.