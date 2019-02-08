S E Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2018 down 5.39% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 27.98% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 20% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.
S E Power shares closed at 4.00 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -54.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|S E Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.28
|4.69
|4.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.28
|4.69
|4.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|0.51
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.45
|0.47
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.09
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.53
|4.18
|3.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-1.55
|-0.60
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-1.47
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.64
|0.51
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-1.99
|-1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-1.99
|-1.19
|Tax
|-0.38
|-0.51
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|-1.48
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|-1.48
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.36
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.36
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.36
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.36
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited