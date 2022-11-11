 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S E Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in September 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 18.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 32.00% over the last 12 months.

S E Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.15 13.78 12.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.15 13.78 12.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.82 11.55 9.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -0.05 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.52 0.50
Depreciation 1.19 1.18 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.98 1.24 1.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.66 0.38
Other Income 0.11 0.17 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.49 0.58
Interest 0.21 0.22 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.62 -0.71 -0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.62 -0.71 -0.53
Tax -0.16 -0.18 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.47 -0.53 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.47 -0.53 -0.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.47 -0.53 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 40.61 40.61 40.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.13 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.13 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.13 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.13 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #S E Power
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
