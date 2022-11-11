S E Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in September 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.
S E Power shares closed at 18.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 32.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|S E Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.15
|13.78
|12.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.15
|13.78
|12.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.82
|11.55
|9.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|-0.05
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.52
|0.50
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.18
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|1.24
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.66
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.17
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.49
|0.58
|Interest
|0.21
|0.22
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.71
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.71
|-0.53
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.47
|-0.53
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited