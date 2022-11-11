English
    S E Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in September 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

    S E Power shares closed at 18.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 32.00% over the last 12 months.

    S E Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1513.7812.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1513.7812.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.8211.559.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.050.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.520.50
    Depreciation1.191.181.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.981.241.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.660.38
    Other Income0.110.170.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.490.58
    Interest0.210.221.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.62-0.71-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-0.71-0.53
    Tax-0.16-0.18-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.53-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.53-0.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.47-0.53-0.40
    Equity Share Capital40.6140.6140.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.13-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.13-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.13-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.13-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

