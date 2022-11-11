S E Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in September 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 12.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 53.85% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 18.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and 32.00% over the last 12 months.